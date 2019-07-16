Home

KANG Narinder Kaur 06.12.1951 - 10.07.2019 Passed away peacefully at Warwick Hospital, aged 67 years following a brave battle with cancer. Much loved mum to Raj and Kally, a loving grandmother, daughter and sister who will be sadly missed by all the family. The funeral service is to be held on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at Oakley Wood Crematorium at 12noon. Any donations welcomed for Milan Group (Age UK), Leamington Spa or Aylesford Unit Cancer Wing at Warwick Hospital. Any enquiries to Harmony Funeral Directors, Tel 01926 203103
Published in Leamington Courier on July 16, 2019
