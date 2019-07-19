Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Narinder Kang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Narinder Kang


1951 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Narinder Kang Notice
KANG Narinder Kaur 06.12.1951 - 10.07.2019
Passed away peacefully
at Warwick Hospital, aged 67 years following a brave battle with cancer.

Much loved mum to Raj and Kally,
a loving grandmother, daughter
and sister who will be sadly missed
by all the family.

The funeral service
has already taken place.

Any donations welcomed for
Milan Group (Age UK), Leamington Spa or Aylesford Unit Cancer Wing
at Warwick Hospital.

Any enquiries to
Harmony Funeral Directors,
Tel 01926 203103
Published in Leamington Courier on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.