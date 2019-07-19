|
|
|
KANG Narinder Kaur 06.12.1951 - 10.07.2019
Passed away peacefully
at Warwick Hospital, aged 67 years following a brave battle with cancer.
Much loved mum to Raj and Kally,
a loving grandmother, daughter
and sister who will be sadly missed
by all the family.
The funeral service
has already taken place.
Any donations welcomed for
Milan Group (Age UK), Leamington Spa or Aylesford Unit Cancer Wing
at Warwick Hospital.
Any enquiries to
Harmony Funeral Directors,
Tel 01926 203103
Published in Leamington Courier on July 19, 2019