CHAN Nai Chung Much loved husband of Mee Lee,
wife of 60 years, father to Helen, Evelyn and Terence and grandfather to
seven grandchildren and
one great granddaughter.
Passed away peacefully at
Kenilworth Manor Nursing Home on 22nd August 2019, aged 88 years.
Will be deeply missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service is to be held on Saturday 7th September at 12.30pm in the South Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium, Bishops Tachbrook, Leamington Spa CV33 9QP.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, 22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth CV8 1HE. Tel: 01926 258626
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 6, 2019