|
|
|
CHATHAM Muriel Christine
"Chris" Passed away peacefully on
17th August 2019,
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Colin.
Dearly loved mother of Tim and Jane.
Loving Grandma to Murray and
Lucas-John and mother-in-Law
to Gerry and Eric.
Chris will be sadly missed by family, friends and all who knew her.
A Service of Thanksgiving
will take place at
Kenilworth Methodist Church on
Friday 27th September 2019, at 1.45pm, followed by a short committal at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel, at 3.30pm.
Flowers are welcome.
Donations, if desired, in Chris's memory, may be made on the day in aid of the family's chosen charity.
All enquiries via John Taylor Funeral Service, Kenilworth CV8 1HU
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 6, 2019