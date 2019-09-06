|
|
|
KEABLE Muriel Passed away peacefully at
Lycester House Care Home,
on Thursday 22nd August 2019,
aged 99 years.
A beloved wife of the late
Gordon Keable.
She will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium in the South Chapel on
Thursday 12th September 2019
at 14:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Myton Hospice may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 6, 2019