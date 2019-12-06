|
|
|
WATT Michael Cranna
'Mick' Passed away peacefully on the 18th November 2019, aged 65.
Much loved brother.
Mick will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel on
Thursday 12th December 2019
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made directly to 'Myton Hospice' or via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 6, 2019