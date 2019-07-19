Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00
Church of Our Lady
Lillington
Michael Looney

Michael Looney Notice
LOONEY Michael Patrick
(Born Cork, Eire) Passed away on 29th June 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mildred,
much loved dad of Catherine and Michael, Father in law to Sion and Samantha, and a dear grandad to Carys, Daniel and Robert.
Michael will be deeply missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at the Church of Our Lady, Lillington, on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 10:00am, followed by a burial service at Leamington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired, for Warwickshire Air Ambulance may be left in the collection box available
at the service or via website
https://theairambulanceservice.org.uk/donate/
Published in Leamington Courier on July 19, 2019
