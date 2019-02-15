Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00
St. Chad's Church
Bishops Tachbrook
Michael Heath


1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Michael Heath Notice
HEATH Michael Howard 1940-2019
Michael passed away on Thursday
7th February, aged 78 years, following a short battle against leukaemia.

He was a devoted husband to Maureen, a loving father to Lisa and Ashley,
and a wonderful grandfather
to Jamie and Tom.

Michael's funeral will be held at
St. Chad's Church, Bishops Tachbrook on Wednesday 6th March at 11.00am.

Family flowers only.
Donations may be made at the funeral, or sent to Warwickshire Air Ambulance or Leukaemia UK, via
Henry Ison & Sons, 2 Leam Terrace, Leamington Spa CV31 1BB.

"Loved you yesterday, love you still. Always have, always will."
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
