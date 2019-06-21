Home

R Locke & Son Ltd (Wellesbourne)
The Precinct
Warwick, Warwickshire CV35 9NL
01789 840744
Michael Evans Notice
Evans Michael John Suddenly but peacefully at home
on the 11th June 2019.
Much loved by his wife Barbara
and his family, Hilary, Jack, Orla,
Esme, Maeve and Margaret.
A celebration of his life will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Friday 28th June at 12.00 noon. Please wear something bright and cheerful.
Donations if wished to MS Society or Countryside Restoration Trust.
Enquiries to R Locke and Son,
The Precinct, Wellesbourne, CV35 9NL, tel: 01789 840744
Published in Leamington Courier on June 21, 2019
