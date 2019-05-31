|
Draper Michael John Passed away in Warwick Hospital,
after a brave battle with illness, on Tuesday, May 14th 2019 aged 64.
Beloved son of Pat, much loved
brother, uncle and great uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at 12:00 noon.
Donations in memory of
Michael may be left at the service
in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019
