Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Draper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Draper

Notice Condolences

Michael Draper Notice
Draper Michael John Passed away in Warwick Hospital,
after a brave battle with illness, on Tuesday, May 14th 2019 aged 64.

Beloved son of Pat, much loved
brother, uncle and great uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at 12:00 noon.
Donations in memory of
Michael may be left at the service
in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.