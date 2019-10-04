|
|
|
Barnwell Michael Lawrence
"Mick" Passed away peacefully after
a long illness bravely borne on
29th September 2019,
aged 80 years.
Sadly missed by his partner Anne
and all his family and friends
in England and Ireland.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 22nd October at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Aylesford Unit, Warwick Hospital
can be made at the end of the service
in the donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 4, 2019