|
|
|
SHEASBY May Of Harbury, passed away peacefully at
Warwick Hospital on 25th May 2019, aged 95 years.
Much loved mother of
Neville, Colin, John and Geraldine,
and a much loved mother in law
to Nicky and Mark.
She will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place at
All Saints Church, Harbury
on Monday 10th June at 1.00pm. Flowers, or donations for
Myton Hospice may be sent to
R. Locke & Son, Southam
Street, Kineton, CV35 0JN.
01926 640386
Published in Leamington Courier on June 7, 2019
Read More