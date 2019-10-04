Home

Taylor Max Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on
27th September 2019, aged 72 years.

Beloved husband of Catherine,
much loved dad of Tracy, Nicola, Melanie and Joanne, loving grandad of Samantha, Hayley, Emily, Daniel, Elle, Sophie, Luke, Amanda and Reece, great-grandad of Jude and Freddy.

Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 10th October 2019,
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 3pm.

Family flowers only please,
donations for Rapid Response Team (based at Myton Hospice)
may be left at the end of the
service, or sent directly.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 4, 2019
