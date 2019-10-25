|
|
|
Sumner Maureen Rosalie Passed away at Warwick Hospital
on 9th October 2019, aged 84.
Beloved wife of the late Archie, much loved mum of Barry, Julie and Linda, loving grandma to Alice, Emily and Michael and mother in law to
Pete, Phil and Chris.
Maureen will be greatly missed by
all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Monday
4th November 2019 at 12pm.
Family flowers only or donations,
if desired, to 'WNAA' via www.
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 25, 2019