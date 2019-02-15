Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
13:30
Kenilworth Cemetery Chapel
Oaks Road
Kenilworth
Spencer Maureen Gillian
(nee Clayton) Passed away peacefully at home on 29th January 2019.
She was much loved and will be greatly missed by Husband John, Daughters Alison & Kathryn, Sons' in Law Adam & Des and Grandchildren Leo, Fern, Jodie, Niamh & Liam.
Funeral service will take place at Kenilworth Cemetery Chapel,
Oaks Road, Kenilworth CV8 1GE on Monday 25th February at 1.30pm followed by a burial in the cemetery.
Black attire is not essential.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be made in aid of The Shakespeare Hospice, these may be left as you leave the chapel.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
