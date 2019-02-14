Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:30
Oakley Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Silvester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Silvester

Notice Condolences

Maureen Silvester Notice
Silvester Maureen May
(née Harrison) Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 3rd February 2019.
Much loved wife of the late Derrick,
mother to Jaqueline and Tim, Grandma to Sarah and Caroline and Great- Grandma to James, Dylan and Elsie.
She will be very sadly missed by all her friends and family.
A service will take place to celebrate her life on Friday 1st March at 11:30 at Oakley Wood Crematorium. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.