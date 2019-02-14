|
|
|
Silvester Maureen May
(née Harrison) Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 3rd February 2019.
Much loved wife of the late Derrick,
mother to Jaqueline and Tim, Grandma to Sarah and Caroline and Great- Grandma to James, Dylan and Elsie.
She will be very sadly missed by all her friends and family.
A service will take place to celebrate her life on Friday 1st March at 11:30 at Oakley Wood Crematorium. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More