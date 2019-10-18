|
Crabtree Maureen Aged 81, passed away suddenly
8th September 2019 at her home
in Leamington Spa.
Formerly of Rochdale, Lancashire.
Loving partner to the late
Mick Linnane and mother to the late Gordon Crabtree of Rochdale.
Sadly missed by brother Sid,
Stewart, Lisa and their families.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
Service to be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium Bishops Tachbrook on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Diabetes UK may be
sent to HJ Dawson's Funeral Directors
22 George Street Leamington Spa
CV31 1ET Tel - 01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 18, 2019