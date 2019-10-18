Home

POWERED BY

Services
H J Dawson Funeral Directors
22 George Street
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1ET
01926 427464
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
14:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium Bishops Tachbrook
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Crabtree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Crabtree

Notice Condolences

Maureen Crabtree Notice
Crabtree Maureen Aged 81, passed away suddenly
8th September 2019 at her home
in Leamington Spa.
Formerly of Rochdale, Lancashire.

Loving partner to the late
Mick Linnane and mother to the late Gordon Crabtree of Rochdale.
Sadly missed by brother Sid,
Stewart, Lisa and their families.

She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.

Service to be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium Bishops Tachbrook on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 2pm.

Family flowers only please.

Donations for Diabetes UK may be
sent to HJ Dawson's Funeral Directors
22 George Street Leamington Spa
CV31 1ET Tel - 01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.