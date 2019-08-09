|
Bennett Maureen
Formerly Maureen Davy Passed away peacefully at
Warwick Hospital on Saturday
27th July 2019, aged 81 years.
A beloved Wife of the late John Bennett. Much loved Mum of Sandra and Carolyn, Grandma to Becky and Mother-in-law to Nick.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Margaret's Church, Whitnash on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 11am followed by a burial at the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be left in the collection box provided at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 9, 2019