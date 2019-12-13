|
|
|
St John Mary Ann
'Molly' Sadly passed away peacefully on
5th December surrounded by family.
Will be missed by all who knew her. Wife of the late Richard.
Loving Mum of Michael, Bridget, Dominic, Monica, Angela & Gregory. Devoted Nanny to Hannah & Tom, Owen & Kerry, Noah & Chloe.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Leamington Spa on
Friday 20th December at 12:30 pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made payable
to Parkinson's UK.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 13, 2019