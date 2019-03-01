Home

Services
H J Dawson Funeral Directors
22 George Street
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1ET
01926 427464
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
17:30
St Peter's RC Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:30
St Peter's RC Church
Resources
Notice

Mary O'Sullivan Notice
O'Sullivan
Mary Teresa
Née Stack Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 17th February aged 91 years.

Loving wife to late husband Bill,
Mum to Randy, Mother in law to Bernie, adored Nan to Randolph,
beloved Sister to Kathleen.
She will be greatly missed by her nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Reception into St Peter's RC Church will be Thursday 14th March 2019
at 5:30pm.

Requiem Mass at 12;30pm,
Friday 15th March 2019,
followed by the Committal at Leamington Cemetery.

All flowers welcome,
donations if desired may be made payable to Dementia UK.

All enquiries via
H J Dawson
Funeral Directors
tel no- 01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
Remember
