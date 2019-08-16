Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
13:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
Notice

Mary Lloyd Notice
LLOYD Mary Evelyn Died peacefully at home on
31st July 2019, aged 90 years.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Alec, daughter Sue,
son in law Paul and grandchildren Becky and Josh.

The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on
Wednesday 21st August at 1pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired can be made directly to
'Cancer Research UK'.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 16, 2019
