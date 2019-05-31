Home

Mary Lawson

Mary Lawson Notice
LAWSON Mary Ann (nee REES) Of Royal Leamington Spa.

Passed away at home 19th May 2019, aged 74 years young.

Beloved Wife of the late Stewart,
loving mother of Richard, Robert, Stewart, John, Laura and Bonita,
loving Nanny to 16 grandchildren,
Great Nanny and good friend to many.

The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel)
On Thursday 6th June at 4.00pm

Family flowers only please.

Please wear bright colours at the ceremony and although there are no flowers requested she did state that if you wish, you should buy someone you love flowers and put a bird feeder in your garden.

Donations, if desired, to:
Rapid Response c/o Myton Hospice
These may be left in the box provided at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019
