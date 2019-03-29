Home

Mary Houston

Mary Houston Notice
Houston Mary Mary Houston, aged 92,
sadly passed away on
13th March 2019.
Treasured memories of a much
loved Mother and Grandmother. Yesterday's happy times are
today's precious memories.
You will be forever missed and loved
by all your children Johnny, Brendan, Maria, Celine and all your cherished grandchildren.
Funeral service on Friday 12th April 2019, 10.30am at St. Mary's Immaculate Catholic Church,
45 West Street, Warwick, CV34 6AB followed by burial at Warwick Cemetery.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
