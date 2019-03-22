|
|
|
GILLMAN Mary Formerly of Moreton Morrell,
passed away peacefully at
University Hospital, Coventry on Saturday, 9th March 2019,
aged 72 years.
She will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service at the
Mid-Warwickshire Crematorium, Oakley Wood on Friday, 29th March
at 3:00 p.m. in the North Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for the may be left at the service or sent c/o
R. Locke & Son, The Precinct, Wellesbourne, CV35 9NL.
Tel: 01789 840744
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More