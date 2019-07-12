|
|
|
FITZPATRICK Mary
(formerly
Mary Dorgan) 16.07.1934 - 06/07/2019
Sadly passed away in
Llanelli, South Wales.
Very much loved Mum of Helen, Marion, Michael, Patrick, Alison and Derek, Mum in law to James and Steve, adored Nan and Great Nanna
to her Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held
on Monday 22nd July at the
Catholic Church of our Lady Queen of Peace, Llanelli at 10 am followed by interment at the Box Cemetery, Llanelli.
She has left a great a big hole in hearts.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 12, 2019