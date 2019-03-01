|
|
|
FENNELL Mary Audrey Passed away peacefully on
20th February 2019, aged 89.
Dearly loved wife of the late Harold, much loved mum to Jane and
mother-in-law to Graham.
Will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 12.30pm
on 18th March 2019.
The family would like everyone
to wear something turquoise.
Flowers welcome and can be sent c/o W G Rathbone 30 Clarendon Avenue.
Leamington Spa, CV32 4RY
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More