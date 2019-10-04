|
|
|
COLE Mary Teresa
(Maureen) Passed away peacefully on the
26th September 2019, aged 72.
Loving wife of the late Ivor,
much loved mother of Cerys and Ifor. Devoted and wonderful grandmother to Hugo, Keira, Finley and Lila.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
The funeral will take place at
St Augustine R C Church on
Thursday 17th October at 1.30pm followed by cremation at
Canley Crematorium.
All flowers welcome in care of
John Taylor Funeralcare, Kenilworth 01926 854261
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 4, 2019