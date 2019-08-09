|
|
|
Bonner Mary Passed away peacefully on the
4th August 2019, aged 52 years.
Adored wife of Brian.
Loved so much by so many.
Will be hugely missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral will take place on
Wednesday 21st August,
St Mary Immaculate RC Church at 11.30am, followed by a private burial
at St Charles Borromeo,
Hampton On The Hill.
Family flowers only, but donations
for Aylesford Unit Patient Fund
(Warwick Hospital) may be left at the service in the donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 9, 2019