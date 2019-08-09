Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30
St Mary Immaculate RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bonner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Bonner

Notice Condolences

Mary Bonner Notice
Bonner Mary Passed away peacefully on the
4th August 2019, aged 52 years.
Adored wife of Brian.
Loved so much by so many.
Will be hugely missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral will take place on
Wednesday 21st August,
St Mary Immaculate RC Church at 11.30am, followed by a private burial
at St Charles Borromeo,
Hampton On The Hill.
Family flowers only, but donations
for Aylesford Unit Patient Fund
(Warwick Hospital) may be left at the service in the donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.