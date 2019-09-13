Home

Mary Adams

Mary Adams Notice
MARY Adams Passed away peacefully on
Friday 23rd August at the age of 101
Beloved wife of the late Hubert Adams
Devoted Mum to Pat, Wendy and John
Mother in Law to Bruno Lucchesi and Sarah Lawley-Adams and to the
late Douglas Aitken.
Grandmother (Nonna) to Fiona, Susan,
Karen, Hugh, Louis and the late Niki,
Great Grandmother (Great Nonna)
to Emily, Elena, Luca, Chloe and Charlie
Her funeral will take place at
Holy Trinity Church, Norton Lindsey on
Monday, 23rd September at 2pm, followed by burial.
Family flowers only donations in aid of Cystic Fibrosis and sent c/o
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors,
6 High Street, Warwick, CV34 4AP
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 13, 2019
