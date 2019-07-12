|
Hall Martin David
Jim Jim, sadly passed away
peacefully at home on
21st June 2019, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Jenny.
Loving dad to Martin, Francis and Sasha. Most cherished Grandad,
Great Grandad and Brother.
Devoted companion to Ruby.
The funeral service will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Friday 19th July at 10:30 am.
Bright colours please at Jim's request.
Family flowers only,
donations to Myton Hospice.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Leamington Courier on July 12, 2019