Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Hall

Notice Condolences

Martin Hall Notice
Hall Martin David
Jim Jim, sadly passed away
peacefully at home on
21st June 2019, aged 75 years.

Beloved husband of Jenny.
Loving dad to Martin, Francis and Sasha. Most cherished Grandad,
Great Grandad and Brother.
Devoted companion to Ruby.

The funeral service will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Friday 19th July at 10:30 am.
Bright colours please at Jim's request.
Family flowers only,
donations to Myton Hospice.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Leamington Courier on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices