JEREMY Mark Passed away suddenly on the 29th October 2019, aged 56.
Much loved Dad to Daniel and Lucy, and Grandad Villa to Tilly and Emilia.
Reunited with his Mom and Dad.
He will missed by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Tuesday
19th November 2019 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made directly to
' Multiple Sclerosis Society' or via www.heartofenglandfuneral
care.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 8, 2019