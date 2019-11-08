Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Jeremy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Jeremy

Notice Condolences

Mark Jeremy Notice
JEREMY Mark Passed away suddenly on the 29th October 2019, aged 56.

Much loved Dad to Daniel and Lucy, and Grandad Villa to Tilly and Emilia.
Reunited with his Mom and Dad.
He will missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Tuesday
19th November 2019 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made directly to
' Multiple Sclerosis Society' or via www.heartofenglandfuneral
care.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -