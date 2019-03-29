|
PAGE Marion Wendy Passed away peacefully after a
short illness on 16th March 2019,
aged 86 years.
Loving wife of John and devoted mother of Stephen and Susan.
Will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
A service celebrating Marion's life will take place at St John's Church, Kenilworth on Monday 8th April at 3pm.
Please wear something bright.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made to either Action for Children
or the Woodland Trust,
these can be left at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
