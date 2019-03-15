Home

W G Rathbone Funeral Directors
6 High Street
Warwick, Warwickshire CV34 4AP
01926 492229
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
14:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
Marion Ball Notice
BALL Marion Kay Lynn Passed away peacefully on
5th March 2019 aged 76.
Loving wife to John,
devoted mother to
Georgina and Nicholas,
doting grandmother to
Hugh, Laura and James.
Will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 2pm on
28th March 2019.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Myton Hospice and sent
c/o W G Rathbone, 6 High Street, Warwick, CV34 4AP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
