|
|
|
Hone Marilyn
(Adrienne) Passed away peacefully on
30th September 2019.
Loving wife of Paul,
much loved mum of Martyn and
grandma to Theo, Evah and Phoebe.
Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on
Thursday 24th October at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 12pm.
No mourning clothes to be worn
by the family's request.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation can be made at the end of the service
in the donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 11, 2019