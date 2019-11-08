|
KELLY Marie Teresa
(née Bennett) Marie Kelly, of Leamington Spa (formerly of Ardnamullan,
Co Meath, Ireland)
passed away peacefully in
Warwick Hospital on 28th October.
Beloved wife of Dan,
cherished mother of Marion and Andrew, treasured mother in law to Mick and Wendy, adored grandmother and great grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Reception into St Joseph's Church, Whitnash Thursday 21st November at 5:00pm, funeral Mass
Friday 22nd November at 09:30am followed by a burial in
Leamington Cemetery.
Feel free to wear the bright colours that Marie loved. Family flowers
only please, donations if desired to
Myton Hospice, may be made after the funeral mass in the donation box provided at the back of the church.
