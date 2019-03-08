|
|
|
WYNN-EVANS Margaret Anne
(née Thomas) Died on 25 February 2019, aged 79.
Much loved husband of Tony, mother of Charles and James, mother-in-law of Alex and Nemone, grandmother of Catherine, David, Alice and Elektra.
Funeral service on 14 March 2019 at 2pm at St Nicholas Church, High Street, Kenilworth, Warwickshire CV8 1LZ.
No flowers. Donations to the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust Charitable Fund www.swft.nhs.uk or the University Hospitals
Coventry & Warwickshire Charity www.uhcwcharity.org
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More