(Maggie Keenan) Much loved mum of Jay and Lee, grandma of Elisha and Josh, auntie to many. Much loved daughter of the late Phil and Stan, beloved sister of David, Denise, Audrey,
Mary, Doreen and the late Stan,
partner to Mick.
Passed away 15th August, aged 65.
Funeral will be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on
5th September at 3.30pm.
Many thanks to Sebright Nursing Home for their care of Maggie.
Any enquiries to
H J Dawson Funeral Directors,
22 George St, Leamington Spa
CV31 1ET. Tel: 01926 427464.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 23, 2019
