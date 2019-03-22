|
|
|
McCARTHY
Margaret Mary Passed away peacefully on
the 20th February 2019,
aged 87.
Much loved sister of Anne & Mary.
Loving Aunty to Barty, Marie, Mary, Michael & Joe.
Margaret will be sadly missed by all
of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at St Peters Roman Catholic Church,
on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 at 12.30pm, followed by committal at Leamington Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired to 'Cats Protection'
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More