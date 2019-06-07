|
|
|
LOONEY Margaret Rose Passed away peacefully at
Myton Hospice on 25th May 2019,
aged 75 years.
Much loved Mum of
Craig, Steve and Andrew.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will take place at
St Peters R C Church on
Thursday 20th June at 12:30pm followed by Cremation at Oakley Wood Crematorium in the South Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Myton Hospice may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 7, 2019
