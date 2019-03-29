|
|
|
GALLIFORD Margaret Rose Passed away peacefully on
22nd February 2019 aged 83.
Loving wife to the late Guy Galliford, devoted mother to Michael and Gary, doting grandmother to Joanna, Georgia, Lucy, Megan and Emily.
Will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
St Nicholas Church, Warwick
at 11am on Monday 1st April 2019.
All are welcome to join them at the committal which will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel
at 12.00 noon.
Margaret loved pink roses and if desired please wear a pink rose.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research and send c/o W G Rathbone,
6 High Street, Warwick,
CV34 4AP
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More