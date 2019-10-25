Home

Margaret Bass

Margaret Bass Notice
Bass Margaret Diane Passed away peacefully on the 7th October 2019, aged 77.

Beloved wife of the late Brian,
much loved mum of Lorraine
and Samantha, beloved nan of Jessica, Emily, Bethany and Rebecca,
loving great nin of Jayden.

She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Cubbington
on Wednesday 6th November 2019
at 12.00pm, followed by burial.
Afterwards at Cubbington Sports
and Social Club.

Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK
or British Lung Foundation via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 25, 2019
