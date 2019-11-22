Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:30
St Peters RC Church
Leamington Spa
Lynn Parker Notice
PARKER Lynn
'nee Blake' Passed away peacefully on the 12th November 2019.
Much loved wife of Greg, Daughter, Daughter in Law, Sister and Auntie.
The funeral service will take place at
St Peters RC Church, Leamington Spa
on Friday 13th December at 12.30pm,
followed by a committal at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made to
'Castle Ward, Warwick Hospital'
in the donation box provided.
or via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 22, 2019
