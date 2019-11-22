|
PARKER Lynn
'nee Blake' Passed away peacefully on the 12th November 2019.
Much loved wife of Greg, Daughter, Daughter in Law, Sister and Auntie.
The funeral service will take place at
St Peters RC Church, Leamington Spa
on Friday 13th December at 12.30pm,
followed by a committal at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made to
'Castle Ward, Warwick Hospital'
in the donation box provided.
or via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 22, 2019