Home

POWERED BY

Services
A. E. Bennett & Sons
34, Sheep Street,
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire CV37 6EE
(178) 926-7035
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
15:00
St. Nicholas' Church
Warwick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Southeard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Southeard

Notice Condolences

Lucy Southeard Notice
Southeard Lucy Margaret Passed away peacefully on 10th July at Castle Brook Care Home, Kenilworth, aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Rev Canon Gordon Southeard.
Mother of David, Penny,
Veronica and Amanda.
Mother-in-law of Jane and Paul.
Devoted grandmother and
great grandmother.
A private cremation will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at
St. Nicholas' Church, Warwick on Thursday 1st August at 3pm.
Everyone is welcome.
Family flowers only but donations,
if wished, for a garden project at
Penny's Home
(for people with learning disabilities) may be left at the service or sent c/o
A.E. Bennett & Sons, 34 Sheep Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6EE. (Cheques payable to A.E. Bennett & Sons Donations Account, please).
Published in Leamington Courier on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.