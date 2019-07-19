|
|
|
Southeard Lucy Margaret Passed away peacefully on 10th July at Castle Brook Care Home, Kenilworth, aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Rev Canon Gordon Southeard.
Mother of David, Penny,
Veronica and Amanda.
Mother-in-law of Jane and Paul.
Devoted grandmother and
great grandmother.
A private cremation will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at
St. Nicholas' Church, Warwick on Thursday 1st August at 3pm.
Everyone is welcome.
Family flowers only but donations,
if wished, for a garden project at
Penny's Home
(for people with learning disabilities) may be left at the service or sent c/o
A.E. Bennett & Sons, 34 Sheep Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6EE. (Cheques payable to A.E. Bennett & Sons Donations Account, please).
Published in Leamington Courier on July 19, 2019