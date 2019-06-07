|
Beard Louisa Frances Passed away peacefully on
19th May 2019, aged 72 years.
Much loved mum of Michael and Helen and Granny to Ethan.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Peters R C Church on
Thursday 13th June at 10:00am followed by burial at
Leamington Cemetery at 11:30am.
All flowers welcome may be sent in care to John Taylors Funeral Care,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 7, 2019
