Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louisa Beard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louisa Beard

Notice Condolences

Louisa Beard Notice
Beard Louisa Frances Passed away peacefully on
19th May 2019, aged 72 years.
Much loved mum of Michael and Helen and Granny to Ethan.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Peters R C Church on
Thursday 13th June at 10:00am followed by burial at
Leamington Cemetery at 11:30am.
All flowers welcome may be sent in care to John Taylors Funeral Care,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.