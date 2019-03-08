|
|
|
THOMPSON LORNA ETHEL Of Whittle Court, Leamington Spa passed away peacefully on the
20th February 2019, aged 88 surrounded by her family.
Loving wife of the late John Thompson, dearly loved mum of Susan (deceased), Pamela, Robert, Terry,
Janice, Kathleen and Stuart, much loved mother in law to Stewart, Stella, John, Terry and Dawn, sister in law to George and Jeanette. Much loved Nan and Great-Nan.
The family wish to thank Maggie, Katy and the Leamington Community nursing team and Audley Care for the excellent care given to Mum.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and these can be left in the donation box provided at the end of the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
