Cullen Lorna Elfreda Sadly passed away
after a short illness on
10th August, aged 77 years.
Loving mother to Jacqueline and Patrick, and wife to John.
Lorna will be sorely missed by friends, family, former colleagues
and many more.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 17th September at Oakley Wood Crematorium South Chapel at 3:30pm. Family flowers only please,
but donations in Lorna's memory to
Hillside Animal Sanctuary can be made at the funeral or via HJ Dawson,
22, George Street, Leamington Spa.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 6, 2019