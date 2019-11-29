|
Wright Linda Jean
'Lin' Passed away suddenly on
12th November 2019, aged 70.
Loving Wife to Clive.
Devoted Mum to Amanda,
Jason and Amy.
Adored Nan of Natasha, Leigh, Kyle, Isabella, Elliot and Bethany.
'One life lived,
but so many lives touched.'
She'll be forever missed,
but never forgotten by those who
knew and loved her.
The Funeral service will take place
at the South Chapel,
Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Friday 6th December at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations to Molly Olly's Wishes,
in memory of Lin, can be placed in the collection box at the service.
No requested colours to be worn,
both black or colours welcome.
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel. 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 29, 2019