GUNN (nee Cook)
Linda Passed away peacefully at home on June 15th,
aged 67 years.
Loving Partner of Peter,
Mum to Andrew and Chris,
Sister to Ray, a treasured 'Nana Lin'
and a very special person to so many.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
A celebration of Linda's life will be held at The Old School Hall, East Harling, School Lane, NR16 2LU on Saturday 20th July at 12.30pm, all welcome.
Bright clothing welcome upon
Linda's request. No flowers please,
but donations if desired in memory
of Linda are for EAAA, these can
be made at the service or sent to
Mark Skinner Funeral Service,
30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk,
IP24 3DE Tel- 01842 752197.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 5, 2019