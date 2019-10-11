Home

H J Dawson Funeral Directors
22 George Street
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1ET
01926 427464
Linda Davies Notice
Davies (nee Smith)
Linda Sadly passed away on the
24th September 2019, aged 70 years.
Loving Wife to her late Husband Terry, Adored Mum to Simon & Craig and
Nan to Aaron, Jak, Becky, Ella,
Harvey, Rachel & Josh.
Linda's Funeral Service will be held
on Thursday 17th October 2019
at 11am at Oakley Wood Crematorium North Chapel.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, may be made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquires via H J Dawson
Funeral Directors tel no -01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 11, 2019
