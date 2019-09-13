|
FEARON Lily Marion Former landlady of
The Engine Inn, Mill Lane, Kenilworth.
Beloved Wife of the late John Joseph and much loved Mum of Deborah.
Passed peacefully away on
September 5th 2019 aged 88 years.
Will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at Kenilworth Cemetery Chapel,
Oaks Road prior to interment on
Friday October 4th at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Bob Jakin Ward
(George Eliot Hospital)
may be sent to
M G Evans and Sons Funeral Directors,
Holmville House, Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire,
CV9 1AX. Tel:01827 713240
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 13, 2019